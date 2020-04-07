taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7158
Euro
7.3029
Altın
1654.16
Borsa
93857.81
Gram Altın
359.192
Bitcoin
49325.18

China reports no new deaths in the outbreak

According to the country's National Health Commission, the number of confirmed cases rises by 32 to 81,740.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

China reports no new deaths in the outbreak

China’s National Health Commission announced Tuesday that no new deaths from the novel coronavirus have been reported in the country for the first time since January.

CHINESE-ORIGIN VIRUS HAS SPREAD TO 184 COUNTRIES

The number of confirmed cases rose by 32 to 81,740, the commission said.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

China reports no new deaths in the outbreak

Over 1.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll topping 74,800 and more than 277,300 recoveries.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Israel puts inter-travel ban amid coronavirus outbreak
According to official figures, coronavirus has so far killed 57 people and infected more than 8,900.
UK’s Johnson moved to intensive care unit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care at St Thomas’ hospital, London, at 7 pm on Monday as a precaution in case he needed ventilation.
US runs out of intensive care unit hospital beds
Hospitals across the US face dire shortages of vital medical equipment and intensive care beds amid the coronavirus outbreak, including testing kits and thermometers.
Countries across world fight for face masks
A German source said the last weekend of March had been a turning point and drew a link with the United States’ increased presence in the market.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 10 binden fazla kişi öldü
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 10 binden fazla kişi öldü
87
Danimarka'da kapatılan kreş ve ilkokullar tekrar açılacak
Danimarka'da kapatılan kreş ve ilkokullar tekrar açılacak
34
Bakan Koca: Avrupa'ya göre tedbirleri en erken biz aldık
Bakan Koca: Avrupa'ya göre tedbirleri en erken biz aldık
99
New York'ta koronavirüsten ölenler parklara gömülecek
New York'ta koronavirüsten ölenler parklara gömülecek
45
Çin'de aylar sonra, koronavirüsten ölüm yaşanmadı
Çin'de aylar sonra, koronavirüsten ölüm yaşanmadı
85
Bayram ikramiyeleri bugün ödenmeye başlıyor
Bayram ikramiyeleri bugün ödenmeye başlıyor
37
Liverpool, ücretsiz izin kararından vazgeçti
Liverpool, ücretsiz izin kararından vazgeçti
7
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir