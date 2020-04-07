China reports no new deaths in the outbreak

China’s National Health Commission announced Tuesday that no new deaths from the novel coronavirus have been reported in the country for the first time since January.

CHINESE-ORIGIN VIRUS HAS SPREAD TO 184 COUNTRIES

The number of confirmed cases rose by 32 to 81,740, the commission said.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 1.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll topping 74,800 and more than 277,300 recoveries.