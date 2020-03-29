China reports only 45 more coronavirus cases

China has confirmed 45 more coronavirus cases, of which 44 were imported, local media announced on Sunday.

DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 3,304

A new domestic case was reported in Henan province, the state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the National Health Commission as saying.

On Saturday, five deaths and 28 new suspected cases were reported on the mainland, with all the deaths being in Hubei province.

The death toll in China now stands at 3,304, while 75,576 people have recovered.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections over 665,600 mark with over 30,800 deaths. More than 140,700 have recovered from infections.