China reports only 45 more coronavirus cases

Chinese health commission said that 44 cases imported, domestic infection case reported in Henan province.

AA | 29.03.2020 - 11:48..
China has confirmed 45 more coronavirus cases, of which 44 were imported, local media announced on Sunday.

DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 3,304

A new domestic case was reported in Henan province, the state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the National Health Commission as saying.

On Saturday, five deaths and 28 new suspected cases were reported on the mainland, with all the deaths being in Hubei province.

The death toll in China now stands at 3,304, while 75,576 people have recovered.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections over 665,600 mark with over 30,800 deaths. More than 140,700 have recovered from infections.

Boris Johnson writes letter to all 30 million homes in UK
In the letter, Johnson urged people to stay at home and follow the rules set out by the government.
US reports coronavirus deaths reach 2,000
Although the US has more coronavirus cases than any other country, Italy has the most deaths with 10,023.
Netherlands recalls defective masks from China
An inspection revealed that the FFP2 masks did not protect the face properly or had defective filter membranes.
Oxford University begins enrolling for coronavirus vaccine trial
Scientists from the University of Oxford have opened up their coronavirus vaccines for clinical trial recruitments as part of a rapid vaccine response to the coronavirus pandemic.
