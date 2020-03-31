taraftar değil haberciyiz
fuzulev

China reports only 48 imported cases

In a statement, it said the 48 cases reported in the country on Monday were all people who had recently come to China from abroad.

China’s Wuhan city and Hubei province, which were initially at the center of the global coronavirus outbreak, saw no new coronavirus cases on Monday, authorities said on Tuesday.

NO DEATHS SINCE MONDAY

According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, China’s National Health Commission reported one death due to coronavirus in Hubei, the capital of which is Wuhan, on Monday.

The health commission  also confirmed there were no cases of local transmission anywhere on mainland China on Monday. The commission said 282 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

As per the statement, the total number of coronavirus cases on mainland China now stands at 81,518, with the death toll at 3,305 and a total of 76,052 recoveries.

Hong Kong has 682 cases and four deaths so far, Taiwan has 306 cases, and Macau has 39 cases, according to the commission report.

