Hong Kong leader: China 'respects' withdrawal of extradition bill

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday that China "understands, respects and supports" her government’s move to formally withdraw an extradition bill, part of measures she hoped would help the city “move forward” from months of unrest.

"THEY SUPPORT ME ALL THE WAY"

In a press conference, Lam was repeatedly questioned on why it took her so long to withdraw the bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China despite increasingly violent protests, but she skirted the questions.

“It is not exactly correct to describe this as a change of mind,” she said. She added that full withdrawal of the bill was a decision made by her government with Beijing’s backing.

“Throughout the whole process, the Central People’s Government took the position that they understood why we have to do it. They respect my view, and they support me all the way,” said Lam, dressed in a cream suit and looking less tense than a televised appearance the day before.

Lam also announced other measures including opening a platform for dialogue with society to try to address other deep-rooted economic, social and political problems, including housing and mobility for young people, that she said were contributing to the current impasse. “We must find ways to address the discontent in society and look for solutions,” she said.

Demonstrators were still calling for all demands to be met, with many placing emphasis on the independent inquiry. Lam said on Thursday that the independent police complaints council was credible enough to address the probe.