China sends new remote-sensing satellite in space

Launched from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, satellite to feature 'super-wide coverage', resolution at a sub-meter level.

China has sent a new remote-sensing satellite into space, local media reported.

IT WILL WORK WITH 15 OTHER SATELLITES

Reportedly featuring "super-wide coverage" and "resolution at the sub-meter level", the new optical remote-sensing satellite meant for commercial use was launched into orbit from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, according to Xinhua news agency.

Capable of high-speed data storage and transmission, the satellite was carried by a Long March-2D carrier rocket.

In space, it will work with 15 other satellites of its Jilin-1 class, which provides remote-sensing data and services for governments and private firms.

