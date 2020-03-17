China slams Trump's 'Chinese virus' tweet

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized after posting a tweet using the phrase "Chinese Virus."

After giving an address Monday afternoon, Trump tweeted his confidence in and support for various sectors while including the offensive remark.

"US SHOULD FIRST TAKE CARE OF ITS OWN MATTERS"

"The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!" he wrote.

His comments on coronavirus came as Beijing and Washington appeared to be locked in a game of shifting blame.

China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Trump’s tweet calling the coronavirus a “Chinese virus” smears China and said Beijing strongly opposes Trump’s usage of the words.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing that the US should first take care of its own matters.