taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9879
Euro
6.5894
Altın
1565.07
Borsa
122509.06
Gram Altın
301.52
Bitcoin
58338.33

China to halve tariffs on US products

Beijing recently lashed out at Washington for "spreading fear and panic" over the coronavirus outbreak, saying it did not extend any help in the fight against the fatal coronavirus.

AA | 06.02.2020 - 17:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

China announced a significant cut in tariffs on US products worth some $75 billion, local media reported on Thursday.

According to Xinhua News Agency, China’s Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said tariffs would be cut by half "to promote the healthy and stable development of Sino-US economic and trade relations."

THE REDUCTION WILL COME INTO EFFECT ON FEB. 14

It said tariffs on some U.S. products would be lowered from 10% to 5% and from 5 percent to 2.5 percent. "China hopes both sides can follow what has been agreed in the [phase one] deal and make efforts to implement relevant parts to boost market confidence, promote bilateral relations, and help world economic growth," China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

China to halve tariffs on US products

The reduction, which will come into effect on Feb. 14, comes amid Beijing’s battle with a new coronavirus that claimed over 560 lives so far and sparked global concern. The US-China trade war has rattled global markets on fears it could spark a global slowdown.

The tariff cut follows last month’s phase one trade deal that has been hailed as a milestone in efforts to end the over two-year trade war between the world's top two economies.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Another wave of strikes expected to hit France
The pension reform bill is now in the National Assembly where it will be reviewed this week.
Pelosi rips up copy of Trump’s speech in Congress
As Trump finished his State of the Union speech, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood up, tapped her copy of the speech on the desk and then ripped them in half before putting them back down.
Mike Pompeo backs Turkey on troops' deaths by Assad
We fully support Turkey’s justified self-defense actions in response to attacks, says top US diplomat.
Belgium reports first coronavirus case
The death toll from coronavirus, the epidemic that originated from Wuhan last December, has risen to 427, with more than 20,000 confirmed cases.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CNN Türk'te siyaset yapan eski pilot yayından alındı
CNN Türk'te siyaset yapan eski pilot yayından alındı
430
Uçak kazasından geriye kalan acı hikaye
Uçak kazasından geriye kalan acı hikaye
93
Kaza öncesi kulenin pilotu uyardığı ortaya çıktı
Kaza öncesi kulenin pilotu uyardığı ortaya çıktı
152
Pegasus, basının kazanın üzerine gitmesini istemiyor
Pegasus, basının kazanın üzerine gitmesini istemiyor
253
PKK, YPG/PYD yöneticileri Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda yer aldı
PKK, YPG/PYD yöneticileri Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda yer aldı
276
Uçak kazasında suç pilotta mı kulede mi
Uçak kazasında suç pilotta mı kulede mi
150
CZN Burak'ın mekanında cinayet iddiası
CZN Burak'ın mekanında cinayet iddiası
162
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir