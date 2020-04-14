taraftar değil haberciyiz
China to start human trials of two vaccines

According to the Chinese media, these will be the first vaccines in the world cleared for clinical trials.

China to start human trials of two vaccines

China has approved human testing of two vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the state-run media reported on Tuesday.

THE OUTPUT COULD REACH 3 MILLION DOSES

According to Xinhua News Agency, the two vaccines have been developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products under the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and Sinovac Research and Development Co., Ltd, a company based in Beijing.

These are first vaccines in the world cleared for clinical trials, claimed the Global Times, a daily newspaper while quoting the Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

China to start human trials of two vaccines

Sinopharm has produced over 50,000 doses for the initial clinical trials. After production is normalized, the output could reach 3 million doses per batch with annual output at 100 million doses, the state-run media outlet added.

According to the National Health Commission (NHC), 89 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Monday in mainland China over the past 24 hours, with 86 of them oversee travelers. The imported cases on the Chinese mainland have climbed to 1,464 with no deaths and 559 recoveries so far.

