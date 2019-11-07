taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7441
Euro
6.3697
Altın
1485.44
Borsa
102842.18
Gram Altın
274.119
Bitcoin
52651.72

China, US agree on remove tariffs on some goods

The two sides hope to resolve issues of core concern in an equal and mutually respectful manner, the Chinese commerce ministry said.

AA | 07.11.2019 - 16:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

In a step towards a trade deal, Beijing on Thursday announced that China and the US agreed to remove additional tariffs on their goods, local media reported.

IT WILL HELP STABILIZE THE WORLD ECONOMY

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said the two sides would decide how much tariffs would be rolled back in first phase. "If China and the US reach a phase one deal, both sides should roll back existing additional tariffs in the same proportion simultaneously,” South China Morning Post quoted Chinese Commerce Ministry Spokesman Gao Feng.

China, US agree on remove tariffs on some goods

The announcement came amid ongoing bilateral "extensive and serious" discussions over the past two weeks between Beijing and Washington to end their trade war, and reach an agreement that would help stabilize the world economy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced earlier this week that his country would boost imports while decreasing tariffs on goods coming into the country.

The trade deficit between China and the U.S. is around $419.2 billion, with Washington importing a record $539.5 billion worth of goods from Beijing last year.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Macaristan yolcusu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Macaristan yolcusu

504
Zinedine Zidane: Oyuncularım hırslı oynamayı tercih etti

Zinedine Zidane: Oyuncularım hırslı oynamayı tercih etti

183
Fatih Terim: Sadece üzülmüyorum, utanıyorum da

Fatih Terim: Sadece üzülmüyorum, utanıyorum da

487
Otizmli çocukları istemeyen velilerin utanç tablosu

Otizmli çocukları istemeyen velilerin utanç tablosu

562
Lindsay'nin babası, kızının prensle aşk yaşadığını kabul etti

Lindsay'nin babası, kızının prensle aşk yaşadığını kabul etti

151
Atatürk'e benzeyen adam kendini 'Paşa' yaptı

Atatürk'e benzeyen adam kendini 'Paşa' yaptı

278
Şeyma Subaşı Miami'den video paylaştı

Şeyma Subaşı Miami'den video paylaştı

206
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir