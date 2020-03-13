taraftar değil haberciyiz
China: US army might have brought virus to our country

Earlier on Thursday, Chinese spokesman criticized US for immoral and irresponsible comments that blamed Beijing’s response to the coronavirus for worsening the global impact of the pandemic.

REUTERS | 13.03.2020 - 10:09
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that the US military might have brought the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been hardest hit by the outbreak.

"US OWE AN EXPLANATION"

“When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!” Zhao tweeted in English.

Zhao pointed to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield’s acknowledgement in congressional testimony Wednesday that some Americans who appeared to have died from the flu may have died from the virus due to a lack of testing.

