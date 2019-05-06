taraftar değil haberciyiz
China won't take part in trilateral nuclear arms talks

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday that China will not participate in negotiations on any trilateral nuclear disarmament agreement.

REUTERS | 06.05.2019 - 15:44..
China on Monday dismissed a suggestion that it would talk with the United States and Russia about a new accord limiting nuclear arms, saying it would not take part in any trilateral nuclear disarmament negotiations.

'THERE WON’T BE A DEAL'

Donald Trump said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed on Friday the possibility of the new accord that could eventually include China in what would be a major deal between the globe’s top three atomic powers.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that the country’s nuclear forces were at the “lowest level” of its national security needs, and that they could not be compared to the United States and Russia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang

“China opposes any country talking out of turn about China on the issueofarms control, and will not take part in any trilateral negotiations on a nuclear disarmament agreement,” Geng told a daily news briefing, when asked about Trump’s remarks.

China has always advocated the complete prohibition and thorough destruction of nuclear weapons, Geng added.

