taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6987
Euro
6.2572
Altın
1504.73
Borsa
103463.52
Gram Altın
275.714
Bitcoin
47074.8

Chinese company pulls out from South Pars project

In 2015, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a contract with a consortium of Total, CNPC International, and Petropars to develop the offshore project in Persian Gulf waters.

AA | 06.10.2019 - 16:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

China’s national petroleum company CNPC pulled out of developing phase 11 of the country’s giant South Pars gas field, Iran's oil minister said on Sunday.

IRAN TO DEVELOP THE PROJECT ALONE

Bijan Zangeneh told reporters that the CNPC dropped the project, meaning that Petropars would develop the project alone. "The fate of the South Pars Phase 11 has been determined and Petropars will continue developing the project alone," Zangeneh was quoted as saying by Shana, Iranian Oil Ministry's news outlet.

Chinese company pulls out from South Pars project

Following the US' withdrawal from the nuclear deal in May 2018, some foreign companies left Iran, among them were Total, which also had pulled out of the contract.

On May 16, 2018, Total announced that it would "not be in a position to continue" the project in Iran and would "have to unwind all related operations before Nov. 4, 2018 unless the company was granted a specific project waiver by the U.S. authorities with the support of the French and European authorities".

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
1 milyon liralık ödülün vergisi

1 milyon liralık ödülün vergisi

148
Danışmanının Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'na yazdığı not

Danışmanının Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'na yazdığı not

241
Zamlar ve işsizliği Ekrem İmamoğlu'na bağlayan vatandaş

Zamlar ve işsizliği Ekrem İmamoğlu'na bağlayan vatandaş

395
ABD-Yunan bakanları Osmanlı yenilgisini alaya aldı

ABD-Yunan bakanları Osmanlı yenilgisini alaya aldı

235
Serdar Gürler'den tarihe geçen penaltı

Serdar Gürler'den tarihe geçen penaltı

15
1 milyon ödülün verildiği yarışmayla ilgili konuşulanlar

1 milyon ödülün verildiği yarışmayla ilgili konuşulanlar

93
İstanbul'daki polisler spora başlıyor

İstanbul'daki polisler spora başlıyor

241
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir