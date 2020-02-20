taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0927
Euro
6.5932
Altın
1616.67
Borsa
116147.19
Gram Altın
316.918
Bitcoin
59267.4

Chinese doctor warns coronavirus may become just like flu

Doctor’s comments came as the death toll was continuing rising dramatically across the country.

AA | 20.02.2020 - 17:47..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A top Chinese doctor has warned the recent drop in cases could be misleading and the new coronavirus disease could become a long-term problem, local media reported on Thursday.

Wang Chen, head of China Academy of Medical Science, said the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, may become “just like the flu”, according to the South China Morning Post.

"VIRUS MAY CONTINUE COEXISTING WITH HUMANS"

“This new coronavirus may become a long-term disease that coexists with humans, just like the flu,” he said. Wang said the new virus was different from the one responsible for the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, which was contagious and fatal.

Chinese doctor warns coronavirus may become just like flu

“The key to containing the virus lies in scientific research,” he said, adding that scientists should work on formulating clinical strategies to curb its spread.

At least 11 deaths have now been confirmed outside mainland China -- three in Japan, two in Hong Kong, two in Iran, and one each in Taiwan, the Philippines, South Korea, and France.

İlginizi Çekebilir
US Secretary meets Saudi King to discuss regional issues
Mike Pompeo's visit was reported aiming to focus on human rights issues such as that of Saudi-American physician Walid Fitaihi.
China launches 4 technology experiment satellites
It was the 326th mission of space flight of the Long March series of launch vehicles.
Trump offered to pardon Assange in exchange for Russia denial
Attorneys for Assange have been making the argument that the criminal case against him in the US is politically motivated.
One person dies in every 4 minutes in coronavirus outbreak
The death toll in China coronavirus outbreak reaches 2,128.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Almanya'da silahlı saldırıda 11 kişi öldü
Almanya'da silahlı saldırıda 11 kişi öldü
275
Alkollü araç kullanan Ahmet Kural, kaza yaptı
Alkollü araç kullanan Ahmet Kural, kaza yaptı
211
Alman saldırganın evinde ırkçı bildiriler ele geçirildi
Alman saldırganın evinde ırkçı bildiriler ele geçirildi
193
Amerikan heyeti Suudi Arabistan'da
Amerikan heyeti Suudi Arabistan'da
189
Türkiye'den 6 Avrupa ülkesine vize muafiyeti
Türkiye'den 6 Avrupa ülkesine vize muafiyeti
265
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a para yanıtı
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a para yanıtı
484
ABD zırhlı aracı, Ruslara ait zırhlı aracın önünü kesti
ABD zırhlı aracı, Ruslara ait zırhlı aracın önünü kesti
170
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir