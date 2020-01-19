taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8882
Euro
6.5316
Altın
1557.18
Borsa
121474.75
Gram Altın
294.857
Bitcoin
52443.76

Chinese gov’t confirms 17 new cases in virus outbreak

China on Sunday confirmed 17 new cases of the recently-discovered virus, taking the total number of infected people to 62 in the country, according to local media.

REUTERS | 19.01.2020 - 13:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

China said on Sunday that 17 more people had become infected with a new coronavirus strain, fanning fears it will spread further as hundreds of millions of people travel to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year.

TWO PEOPLE DIED

Three of those patients are seriously ill, according to a statement issued by the health commission in the central city of Wuhan, where all 62 of the cases in China have occurred.

Two people have died. Two cases have also been reported in Thailand and one in Japan - both involving people who traveled from Wuhan. One of the two patients in Thailand has recovered and was sent home to China on Saturday.

Chinese gov’t confirms 17 new cases in virus outbreak

Wuhan officials have been providing updates on new cases almost daily since Jan. 11, and 17 is the highest number reported since then.

The World Health Organization said in a tweet on Sunday that some of the new cases appear not to be linked to the Huanan seafood market, believed to the center of the outbreak. Due to China’s efforts to implement broader screening, new cases may be identified in the coming days and weeks, it added.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Anti-gov't protests continue in Beirut
Lebanese riot police sprayed protesters with water cannons and fired tears gas outside of the Lebanese Parliament building, local media reported.
World leaders gathering for Libya ceasefire conference
Germany invited leaders of around a dozen countries, including UN Security Council members, regional powers and some of the neighboring countries for the conference.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle officially give up royal titles
Decision comes after the couple announced they are stepping back from being senior members of royal family.
Macron faces protests during theater visit in Paris
A journalist was arrested after posting on social media yesterday that French President Emmanuel Macron was in a theater in Paris, French media reported.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Güneşten ürettiği elektriği devlete satan iş adamı

Güneşten ürettiği elektriği devlete satan iş adamı

104
Mehmet Ali Erbil, vasiyetini hazırlattı

Mehmet Ali Erbil, vasiyetini hazırlattı

144
Terör örgütünün lider kadrosu sürekli yer değiştiriyor

Terör örgütünün lider kadrosu sürekli yer değiştiriyor

206
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Libya Konferansı öncesinde konuştu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Libya Konferansı öncesinde konuştu

142
McGregor, Cerrone'u 40 saniyede nakavt etti

McGregor, Cerrone'u 40 saniyede nakavt etti

82
Kraliçe Elizabeth, Harry ve Meghan’ın ayrılışını onayladı

Kraliçe Elizabeth, Harry ve Meghan’ın ayrılışını onayladı

57
KKTC'de Başbakan Tatar, cumhurbaşkanı adayı oldu

KKTC'de Başbakan Tatar, cumhurbaşkanı adayı oldu

51
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir