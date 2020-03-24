taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.482
Euro
7.0392
Altın
1574.77
Borsa
84246.17
Gram Altın
329.083
Bitcoin
42825.21

Chinese gov’t plans to lift Wuhan lockdown on April 8

China had 78 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said, a two-fold increase from Sunday.

AA | 24.03.2020 - 09:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Chinese authorities will lift the months-long lockdown in the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated, on April 8, local media reported on Tuesday.

CITY'S LOCKDOWN CAME INTO FORCE ON JANUARY 23

According to Xinhua news agency, the local health authorities in Hubei Province, which includes Wuhan city, has declared a series of new regulations regarding easing restrictions on movement in the area.

Chinese gov’t plans to lift Wuhan lockdown on April 8

Authorities had put the city of 11 million under lockdown on Jan. 23 in order to stem the spread of coronavirus, which killed nearly 3,300 people and infected over 81,000 in mainland China.

Chinese gov’t plans to lift Wuhan lockdown on April 8

The decision comes after the city reported no new indigenous infection in the last five days. However, a new positive case was reported in the city on Tuesday.

Chinese gov’t plans to lift Wuhan lockdown on April 8

İlginizi Çekebilir
Australia reports 8 deaths in coronavirus outbreak
In the 24 hours since yesterday, a total of 149 new coronavirus infections were confirmed in the country.
Mexican president asks people not to stop going out
The president then said that Mexicans are very resistant because of their culture, seeming to suggest that Mexicans will fare better than other countries because of their ancient roots.
Merkel's coronavirus test came back negative
German Chancellor's spokesman Steffen Seibert told media that today’s test came back negative, meaning she has not contracted the virus.
US official warns citizens to stay at home
Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that coronavirus crisis would get bad this week.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Market ve toplu taşımalara koronavirüs tedbirleri
Market ve toplu taşımalara koronavirüs tedbirleri
383
Boris Johnson sokağa çıkma yasağı ilan ettiğini duyurdu
Boris Johnson sokağa çıkma yasağı ilan ettiğini duyurdu
56
Meksika Devlet Başkanı: Dışarı çıkmayı bırakmayın
Meksika Devlet Başkanı: Dışarı çıkmayı bırakmayın
111
Sağlık Bakanı Koca’dan gençlere çağrı
Sağlık Bakanı Koca’dan gençlere çağrı
80
Kanada Başbakanı: Yeter artık, eve gidin ve orada kalın
Kanada Başbakanı: Yeter artık, eve gidin ve orada kalın
13
Buse Terim: Hayatımın en kötü saniyelerini yaşıyorum
Buse Terim: Hayatımın en kötü saniyelerini yaşıyorum
34
TFF'nin geçmiş olsun mesajına büyük tepki
TFF'nin geçmiş olsun mesajına büyük tepki
131
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir