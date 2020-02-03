taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9846
Euro
6.622
Altın
1578.02
Borsa
119621.82
Gram Altın
303.576
Bitcoin
55860.05

Chinese gov't slams US for spreading fear

The coronavirus outbreak has sparked panic across the globe with infections confirmed in countries.

AA | 03.02.2020 - 16:39..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

China on Monday criticized the US for spreading fear in the wake of new coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan city last December.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswomen Hua Chunying told reporters that Washington did not extend any help to Beijing in its battle against the fatal coronavirus.

"US HAS PROVIDED NO ASSISTANCE"

Hua said, adding that many countries applauded China for its efforts to stop the spread of the latest coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, has killed 361 people and infected over 17,200 people in China so far. Outside China, only one death was confirmed in the Philippines.

Chinese gov't slams US for spreading fear

“The U.S. government has not provided any substantial assistance to us, but it was the first to evacuate personnel from its consulate in Wuhan, the first to suggest partial withdrawal of its embassy staff, and the first to impose a travel ban on Chinese travelers,” the official said.

“All the US has done is to create and spread fear, which is a bad example.”

Chinese gov't slams US for spreading fear

The outbreak has sparked panic across the globe with infections confirmed in countries, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the US, Singapore, France, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, India, Nepal, and Canada.

Chinese gov't slams US for spreading fear

Travelers from China are being screened at airports worldwide and several airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan.

İlginizi Çekebilir
China completes Wuhan coronavirus hospital in 10 days
China has finished building an emergency hospital set up specifically to battle the Wuhan coronavirus.
151,000 more civilians flee attacks in Syria's Idlib
The attacks by the Assad regime forces, Iranian-backed terror groups and Russian strikes stand as the main reasons behind the forced migration.
France to deploy 600 additional troops in West Africa
French President Emmanuel Macron recently met with the leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Mauritania to discuss security issues at a summit in Pau, France.
UK police shoot man in terrorism-related stabbing attack
Police have shot dead a man after a stabbing attack in south London that left three people wounded.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Esad rejimi İdlib'de Türk askerine saldırdı

Esad rejimi İdlib'de Türk askerine saldırdı

943
Görevde olan bekçi sayısı ve maaşları

Görevde olan bekçi sayısı ve maaşları

2690
Avustralya'nın başkent bölgesinde 55 bin hektar kül oldu

Avustralya'nın başkent bölgesinde 55 bin hektar kül oldu

109
Rusya'dan İdlib açıklaması

Rusya'dan İdlib açıklaması

266
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Ukrayna yolcusu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Ukrayna yolcusu

435
TSK'nın rejim güçlerini vurduğu anlar

TSK'nın rejim güçlerini vurduğu anlar

220
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Rusya'ya net uyarı

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Rusya'ya net uyarı

308
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir