Chinese gov't slams US for spreading fear

China on Monday criticized the US for spreading fear in the wake of new coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan city last December.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswomen Hua Chunying told reporters that Washington did not extend any help to Beijing in its battle against the fatal coronavirus.

"US HAS PROVIDED NO ASSISTANCE"

Hua said, adding that many countries applauded China for its efforts to stop the spread of the latest coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, has killed 361 people and infected over 17,200 people in China so far. Outside China, only one death was confirmed in the Philippines.

“The U.S. government has not provided any substantial assistance to us, but it was the first to evacuate personnel from its consulate in Wuhan, the first to suggest partial withdrawal of its embassy staff, and the first to impose a travel ban on Chinese travelers,” the official said.

“All the US has done is to create and spread fear, which is a bad example.”





The outbreak has sparked panic across the globe with infections confirmed in countries, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the US, Singapore, France, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, India, Nepal, and Canada.

Travelers from China are being screened at airports worldwide and several airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan.