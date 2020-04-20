taraftar değil haberciyiz
Chinese gov't to apply stronger testing to detect corona

China has approved at least three experimental coronavirus vaccines to be tested in human trials since the virus outbreak.

China’s health authority called for a stronger and more rigorous testing regime to ensure that the new coronavirus does not escape detection, whether in travellers arriving from abroad or from other parts of the country.

THE COUNTRY REPORTED ONLY 12 NEW CASES

All localities must improve their testing capabilities, including those at border crossings, and report any epidemic information in a timely manner, the National Health Commission cited its director Ma Xiaowei as saying.

China, where the new virus emerged late last year, reported 12 new confirmed cases on April 19, the lowest since March 13.

Despite the downtrend, officials remain concerned about the re-emergence of local transmissions in parts of the country, including Beijing, where a central district has been re-classified as high-risk following three recent local infections.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Survey says US restaurants on track to lose billions
Two-thirds of US restaurant workers - or 8 million people - have been laid off or furloughed as 4 in 10 restaurants are closed.
Germany loosens pandemic measures
People are still following social distancing, and some of them are wearing masks to protect themselves from the virus.
UN sends more humanitaran aid to Syria’s Idlib
The supplies will be distributed to people in Idlib city and nearby rural areas.
Belgium records 168 more deaths in last 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, 168 people lost their lives due to the pandemic, while the current death toll is 5,828.
