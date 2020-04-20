Chinese gov't to apply stronger testing to detect corona

China’s health authority called for a stronger and more rigorous testing regime to ensure that the new coronavirus does not escape detection, whether in travellers arriving from abroad or from other parts of the country.

THE COUNTRY REPORTED ONLY 12 NEW CASES

All localities must improve their testing capabilities, including those at border crossings, and report any epidemic information in a timely manner, the National Health Commission cited its director Ma Xiaowei as saying.

China, where the new virus emerged late last year, reported 12 new confirmed cases on April 19, the lowest since March 13.

Despite the downtrend, officials remain concerned about the re-emergence of local transmissions in parts of the country, including Beijing, where a central district has been re-classified as high-risk following three recent local infections.