Chinese gov’t urges US to stop arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed deep concern over a US plan to sell arms to Taiwan.

THE DEAL AIMS 'PEACE' IN THE TAIWAN STRAIT

The US should prudently deal with issues related to Taiwan to prevent harm to bilateral relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news conference in Beijing.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry confirmed on Thursday that Taiwan requested more than 100 tanks, as well as more than 400 anti-tank missiles and 250 air defense systems from the US.

China does not accept Taiwan's independence in 1949 and argues that the island nation is its breakaway province.