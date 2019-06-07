taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8018
Euro
6.5821
Altın
1343.91
Borsa
93809.09
Gram Altın
250.914

Chinese gov’t urges US to stop arms sale to Taiwan

According to the US media, Trump government is preparing to sell weapons worth more than $2 billion to Taiwan.

AA | 07.06.2019 - 11:44..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed deep concern over a US plan to sell arms to Taiwan.

THE DEAL AIMS 'PEACE' IN THE TAIWAN STRAIT

The US should prudently deal with issues related to Taiwan to prevent harm to bilateral relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news conference in Beijing.

Chinese gov’t urges US to stop arms sale to Taiwan

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry confirmed on Thursday that Taiwan requested more than 100 tanks, as well as more than 400 anti-tank missiles and 250 air defense systems from the US.

China does not accept Taiwan's independence in 1949 and argues that the island nation is its breakaway province.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
'İşsizim' diyen vatandaşa belediye başkanının tepkisi

'İşsizim' diyen vatandaşa belediye başkanının tepkisi

664
Neymar'ın ifadesi alındı

Neymar'ın ifadesi alındı

114
Huawei yaptırımına Facebook da katıldı

Huawei yaptırımına Facebook da katıldı

167
Aleyna Tilki yeşil bikinisiyle Bodrum plajlarında

Aleyna Tilki yeşil bikinisiyle Bodrum plajlarında

149
Kırgızlar Ahıskalılara saldırdı

Kırgızlar Ahıskalılara saldırdı

336
Berat Albayrak'ın açıklamalarına Fenerbahçe cevap verdi

Berat Albayrak'ın açıklamalarına Fenerbahçe cevap verdi

464
Akçay'a araç girişleri yasaklandı

Akçay'a araç girişleri yasaklandı

91
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir