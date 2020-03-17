taraftar değil haberciyiz
Chinese researchers take blood group patterns

In the latest study, researchers found that people with blood 0 seem more resistant to coronavirus infection.

REUTERS | 17.03.2020 - 17:10..
A day after the US launched its first clinical trials for the novel coronavirus vaccine with human test subjects, China on Tuesday said its scientists are using five different approaches to develop vaccines for the deadly disease.

“Some vaccines for the novel coronavirus are expected to enter clinical trials as soon as possible in China,” said Chinese officials at a news conference in Beijing, Xinhua news reported.

BLOOD TYPE A MAY BE MORE VULNERABLE

“So far, most teams are expected to complete preclinical research in April and some are moving forward faster,” Wang Junzhi, an academic with the Chinese Academy of Engineering, told reporters in China’s capital.

Chinese researchers take blood group patterns

People with blood type A may be more vulnerable to infection by the new coronavirus, while those with type O seem more resistant, according to the preliminary study of patients.

While the researchers said the study was preliminary and more work was needed, they did urge governments and medical facilities to consider blood type differences when planning mitigation measures or treating patients with the virus, known as Sars-CoV-2.

Chinese researchers take blood group patterns

“People of blood group A might need particularly strengthened personal protection to reduce the chance of infection,” wrote the researchers led by Wang Xinghuan with the Centre for Evidence-Based and Translational Medicine at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University.

Spain reports 182 deaths in a day, total toll reaches 491
Spain’s confirmed case number surges to over 11,000, with virus-killing 491 people so far.
Death toll from coronavirus climbs to 988 in Iran
According to the Iranian ministry, a total of 5,389 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.
China slams Trump's 'Chinese virus' tweet
Instead of calling the deadly disease which has killed more than 6,500 worldwide by coronavirus, Trump used the term of Chinese virus to lay the blame for the virus at China's door.
Airbus suspends production in France, Spain amid outbreak
The company had drawn up contingency plans to slow or stop production if France was placed under a drastic lockdown due to coronavirus.
