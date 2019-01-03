taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4843
Euro
6.2373
Altın
1288.34
Borsa
88484.89
Gram Altın
226.896

Chinese rover sends first photo of Moon's dark side

China has successfully landed a rover on the far side of the moon, Chinese state media announced Thursday, a huge milestone for the nation as it attempts to position itself as a leading space power.

Haber Merkezi | 03.01.2019 - 15:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. Tech
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Chinese lunar rover Chang'e-4, which landed successfully on the far side of the Moon for the first time in history earlier on Thursday, has sent to Earth the first images of the surface of the far side of the Moon.

Chinese rover sends first photo of Moon's dark side

While the landing was completed at 10.26 a.m. Beijing time, the first close-up image of the far side of the Moon was sent to Earth at 11.40 a.m. Artificially-lit Moon surface with a crater, as well as a fragment of the rover can be seen on the image that the CASC posted on its WeChat account.

Chinese rover sends first photo of Moon's dark side

The Chang'e-4 landed in Von Karman crater, which is located in the north-western part of the largest known impact lunar crater, the South Pole–Aitken basin. It is set to enable studies of the lunar surface's mineral structure and of the lunar mantle.

The Chang'e-4 was launched from the Xichang space center, located in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, on December 7, 2018.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Memurların 2019 zamlı maaşları

Memurların 2019 zamlı maaşları

204
2019 yılı SSK ve Bağ-Kur zammı belli oldu

2019 yılı SSK ve Bağ-Kur zammı belli oldu

205
Oğulcan Engin Şeyma Subaşı'yı sildi

Oğulcan Engin Şeyma Subaşı'yı sildi

55
Dolar gece yarısı ani yükseliş yaşayıp tekrar indi

Dolar gece yarısı ani yükseliş yaşayıp tekrar indi

176
Enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

Enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

351
NYT: Zengin Türkler sürüler halinde Türkiye'den kaçıyor

NYT: Zengin Türkler sürüler halinde Türkiye'den kaçıyor

321
K.Kore'de depremler Kim Jong'un denemelerinden çıktı

K.Kore'de depremler Kim Jong'un denemelerinden çıktı

53
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir