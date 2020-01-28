taraftar değil haberciyiz
Chinese tourists quarantined in Turkey on suspicion of coronavirus

Twelve people, including 10 Chinese tourists and Turkish drivers, were taken to the Research Hospitals by ambulances.

AA | 28.01.2020 - 11:39..
Turkish Health Minister Fahettin Koca speaks to the press in Elazig on January 27, 2020 after Twelve hospitalized in suspicion of coronavirus in Turkey's Aksaray.

"THE TREATMENT PROCESS WILL CONTINUE"

“I would like to say that nine patients plus 3 Turkish citizens, a total of 12 people have not been sick. Only one Chinese citizen has complaints of diarrhea and fever and he is not in bad condition. He is being observed within a quarantine on suspicion of the coronavirus as he came from China a few days ago. The treatment process will continue in accordance with the tests that will be resulted in coming few days" Koca said.

Chinese tourists quarantined in Turkey on suspicion of coronavirus

A Chinese tourist in the Sultanhani district of Aksaray suddenly fainted in the bus of Chinese tourists who came to the Cappadocia region by tour bus. Twelve people, including 10 Chinese tourists and Turkish drivers, were taken to the Aksaray University Training and Research Hospital by ambulances. Twelve people brought to the hospital were observed and investigations were started.

Chinese tourists quarantined in Turkey on suspicion of coronavirus

