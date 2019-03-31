taraftar değil haberciyiz
CHP candidate for Istanbul casts vote in Istanbul

Today is a new beginning for Turkey, says mayoral candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu.

AA | 31.03.2019 - 14:20..
CHP’s mayoral candidate for Istanbul, Ekrem İmamoğlu, on Sunday cast his vote in Istanbul.

"ON THE OTHER SIDE IT IS A NEW BEGINNING FOR TURKEY"

He arrived at Haldun Taner Elementary School in Beylikdüzü district accompanied by his wife Dilek İmamoğlu and his son Mehmet Selim İmamoğlu.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Imamoglu said: “Today is the final day. On the other side, it is a new beginning for Turkey. I hope the voting process will end up with a high voter turnout in Istanbul." "We rely on tens of thousands of citizens, our fellow employees and the infrastructure of the center we have established for the election safety,” he added.

Sunday’s polls mark the first local elections in Turkey under the new presidential government system, adopted in an April 2017 referendum.

Voting started at 7.00 a.m local time (0400GMT) and will continue through 4.00 p.m. local time (1300GMT) in 32 out of Turkey’s 81 provinces. In the remaining provinces, polling stations will open at 8.00 a.m and close at 5.00 p.m. local time (0050-1400GMT).

