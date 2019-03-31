CHP candidate İmamoğlu wins his own ballot box

Turkey’s main opposition mayoral candidate for Istanbul, Ekrem İmamoğlu, won the majority of ballots from the box where he cast his vote, according to unofficial results on Sunday.

The counting of votes in the ballot box at Haldun Taner Elementary School was completed in the district of Beylikdüzü, where the Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate İmamoğlu cast his ballot.

Four ballots were invalid.

The major competing parties are the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Good (IYI) Party, and Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).