taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5796
Euro
6.239
Altın
1292.25
Borsa
93784.18
Gram Altın
231.604

CHP candidate İmamoğlu wins his own ballot box

Main opposition mayoral candidate in Turkey's most populous metropolis wins the majority in the box where he cast his vote.

AA | 31.03.2019 - 20:17..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey’s main opposition mayoral candidate for Istanbul, Ekrem İmamoğlu, won the majority of ballots from the box where he cast his vote, according to unofficial results on Sunday.

The counting of votes in the ballot box at Haldun Taner Elementary School was completed in the district of Beylikdüzü, where the Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate İmamoğlu cast his ballot.

CHP candidate İmamoğlu wins his own ballot box

Four ballots were invalid.

The major competing parties are the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Good (IYI) Party, and Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Büyükçekmece'de helikopter düştü

Büyükçekmece'de helikopter düştü

1
Referanduma 37 gün kala son anket

Referanduma 37 gün kala son anket

429
Düşen helikopter Eczacıbaşı grubuna ait

Düşen helikopter Eczacıbaşı grubuna ait

91
FETÖ'den tutuklu albay darbeyi itiraf etti

FETÖ'den tutuklu albay darbeyi itiraf etti

93
Diyarbakır ve Bingöl'de 19 terörist öldürüldü

Diyarbakır ve Bingöl'de 19 terörist öldürüldü

2
Erdoğan-Putin görüşmesinin detayları

Erdoğan-Putin görüşmesinin detayları

46
Büyükçekmece'de helikopterin düşme anı

Büyükçekmece'de helikopterin düşme anı

16
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir