CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu votes in local polls

I hope our citizens will make their decisions without any negative incident, says Republican People's Party leader.

AA | 31.03.2019 - 15:59..
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader, cast his ballot in Ankara on Sunday's local elections.

"HOPEFULLY THE END OF MARCH WILL BE SPRING"

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot, Kılıçdaroğlu said: “I hope our citizens will make their decisions without any negative incident.” “Hopefully the end of March will be spring,” Kılıçdaroğlu added, one of his party's election slogans.

Sunday’s polls mark the first local elections in Turkey under the new presidential system of government, adopted in the April 2017 referendum.

Voting started at 7 a.m. local time (0400GMT) and will continue through 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT) in 32 out of Turkey’s 81 provinces. In the remaining provinces, polling stations have opened at 8 a.m. local time (0050GMT) and will close at 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT).

