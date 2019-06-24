CHP leader's remarks on Istanbul elections

Turkish main opposition party leader on Sunday called to strengthen the country with democracy.

"THE WHOLE WORLD IS PROUD OF TUREY"

“We declared our commitment for democracy to whole world,” said Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, head of Republican People's Party (CHP), after results of do-over mayoral election in Istanbul showed a convincing win for his party’s candidate.

“We are now crowning our republic with democracy and we will enlarge it, strengthen it,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in a speech in front of the party headquarters in capital Ankara. “People who believe in democracy, those who stand for democracy, those who advocate democracy are proud of you. The whole world is proud of Turkey,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu also thanked his party and all organizers of CHP’s election campaign. “It all started with our Justice March. We wanted justice and peace. We made our voices heard all over the world. We have overcome all obstacles together. Together, we have written a saga of democracy,” the CHP leader said.