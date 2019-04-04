Preliminary results from the election board show opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP)’s candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu won the local election here last weekend by some 25,000 votes.

"GOD KNOWS"

But early Wednesday, responding to a legal challenge by the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, the council decided to re-examine some votes in seven districts of Istanbul from the weekend local elections.

In daily press conferences with BBC, Ekrem İmamoğlu made statements on Turkey's election agenda.

CHP mayoral İmamoğlu gives an interview to BBC WATCH

In an interview with İmamoğlu, BBC Turkey correspondent Mark Lowen asked: “Will you be the next president of Turkey?” "God knows," he answered with a chuckle.