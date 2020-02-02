taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.985
Euro
6.6384
Altın
1586.67
Borsa
119140.08
Gram Altın
305.371
Bitcoin
55861.31

Citizens evacuated from China land in Turkey

Evacuees will be quarantined for 14 days in single rooms in line with a coronavirus incubation period.

AA | 02.02.2020 - 09:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Citizens evacuated from China land in Turkey

With dozens of evacuees aboard, a military cargo plane of the Turkish Armed Forces landed in Turkey's capital Ankara on Saturday upon completing its evacuation operation from China's Wuhan city, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Having made its appearance in late December 2019, the novel coronavirus has so far claimed 259 lives while whereas there are 12,000 confirmed cases as well as thousands of others held under quarantine.

NO CASES OF CORONAVIRUS HAVE BEEN FOUND SO FAR IN TURKEY

The Turkish Armed Forces' A400M type cargo plane departed from Wuhan on Saturday airlifting 42 people with 32 Turkish citizens, along with the citizens of Azerbaijan, Albania, and Georgia after health staff confirmed they did not carry any symptoms related to the fatal outbreak.

Citizens evacuated from China land in Turkey

Passengers' health conditions are good and their oxygen levels, as well as body temperature, are normal, the officials told Anadolu Agency reporter on board.

Citizens evacuated from China land in Turkey

All of the patients -- including 32 Turks, six Azerbaijanis, three Georgians and one Albania -- boarded the plane after they were found not to show coronavirus symptoms in initial examinations, Health Ministry said before the evacuation operation.

Citizens evacuated from China land in Turkey

After landing, passengers on board will be transferred to Zekai Tahir Burak Hospital in Ankara, he added.

Citizens evacuated from China land in Turkey

The coronavirus, so named because under the microscope it resembles a crown, has killed at least 259 people in China, with nearly 12,000 infected. More than 118,000 people are under medical observation.

Citizens evacuated from China land in Turkey

Since its outbreak late last year, China has put Wuhan under lockdown in a bid to contain the virus and is building a 1,000-bed hospital to treat those affected.

Citizens evacuated from China land in Turkey

Beyond China, the virus has spread to Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the U.S., Singapore, France, Vietnam, and Canada. Travelers from China are being screened for the virus at airports worldwide. Several airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey welcomes 51.7 million visitors in 2019
The country’s tourism revenues hit $34.5B high last year.
Turkish plane en route to China to airlift citizens
The Turkish plane, at the initiative of the Health Ministry, will evacuate 34 Turkish citizens as well as seven nationals of Georgia, seven Azerbaijanis, and one Albanian.
President Erdoğan condems US’ Deal of Century
The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.
Turkish ministry slams Greek lawmaker
Defense Ministry posts video on Twitter showing Turkish defense minister visiting military bases accompanied by song praising flag.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Çin'den Türkiye'ye uçakla gelenler karantinaya alındı

Çin'den Türkiye'ye uçakla gelenler karantinaya alındı

52
Super Bowl'dan 17 milyar dolarlık rekor gelir bekleniyor

Super Bowl'dan 17 milyar dolarlık rekor gelir bekleniyor

10
Sözde koronavirüsü ilacı satan şahıs yakalandı

Sözde koronavirüsü ilacı satan şahıs yakalandı

35
Prof.Dr. Ercan: 2020, Türkiye'nin deprem yılı olacak

Prof.Dr. Ercan: 2020, Türkiye'nin deprem yılı olacak

36
Ankara'da su kuyruğu

Ankara'da su kuyruğu

90
Karda kayan çocuklar, düşen çığdan son anda kurtuldu

Karda kayan çocuklar, düşen çığdan son anda kurtuldu

12
Ahmet Ağaoğlu: Devlet değil Allah yardım ediyor

Ahmet Ağaoğlu: Devlet değil Allah yardım ediyor

37
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir