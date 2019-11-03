taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7072
Euro
6.3799
Altın
1514.26
Borsa
98462.73
Gram Altın
277.899
Bitcoin
52606.89

Civilians killed in YPG terror attack in Syria’s Tal Abyad

According to the local sources, 10 civilians died in the marketplace attack.

AA | 03.11.2019 - 10:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

At least 10 civilians, including children, were killed and many other injured Saturday in a terrorist bomb attack in northern Syria, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground.

DEATH TOLL IS EXPECTED TO RISE

A bomb-laden vehicle targeted a busy marketplace in Tal Abyad’s district center, according to initial reports. As the wounded are referred to the nearby hospitals in Turkey’s border city of Sanliurfa, the death toll is feared to rise.

Civilians killed in YPG terror attack in Syria’s Tal Abyad

Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) rebels, who rushed to the scene, are evaluating the possibility of YPG/PKK terror group’s role in the attack.

Civilians killed in YPG terror attack in Syria’s Tal Abyad WATCH

The YPG/PKK terror group is targeting settlement areas under control of the Syrian National Army (SNA) that has fought alongside the Turkish forces in Turkey-led anti-terror operations in northern Syria.

TURKEY CONDEMNED THE ATTACK

Turkey strongly condemned the YPG/PKK terror attack which claimed the lives of at least 13 civilians in Tal Abyad, Syria on Saturday.

“We harshly condemn the inhumane attack of the bloody PKK/YPG terrorists who carried out a bomb attack against the innocent civilians of Tal Abyad who could return to their homes and lands as a result of Operation Peace Spring and we call on all countries to take a stand against this brutal terror group,” the National Defense Ministry said in a written statement.

Civilians killed in YPG terror attack in Syria’s Tal Abyad

The ministry said, citing the initial reports, at least 13 civilians were killed and some 20 others injured in the attack which targeted a marketplace in the district center of Tal Abyad.

Civilians killed in YPG terror attack in Syria’s Tal Abyad

The statement wished Allah’s mercy upon the dead and speedy recovery for the injured.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Aşırı sağcı grup, Alman vekil Cem Özdemir'i tehdit etti

Aşırı sağcı grup, Alman vekil Cem Özdemir'i tehdit etti

88
Canlı yayında YPG terör örgütü demedin polemiği

Canlı yayında YPG terör örgütü demedin polemiği

75
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan istedi: Yerli sniper tüfeği hazır

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan istedi: Yerli sniper tüfeği hazır

79
Yeni Delhi'de hava kirliliği, acil durum ilan ettirdi

Yeni Delhi'de hava kirliliği, acil durum ilan ettirdi

22
Ağrı'da kaçak böcek toplayıcıları yakalandı

Ağrı'da kaçak böcek toplayıcıları yakalandı

9
Suriye Milli Ordusu, Ayn İsa'da drone düşürdü

Suriye Milli Ordusu, Ayn İsa'da drone düşürdü

9
Tunç Soyer'in Kürtçe kamusal hizmet çıkışı

Tunç Soyer'in Kürtçe kamusal hizmet çıkışı

89
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir