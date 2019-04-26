taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.969
Euro
6.6528
Altın
1281.32
Borsa
94498.54
Gram Altın
245.144

Clashes resume in Libyan

Following two days of relative calm, clashes erupted in the Al-Aziziyah region located roughly 45 kilometers south of the capital, according to witnesses.

AA | 26.04.2019 - 09:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Clashes resumed south of Tripoli Thursday between forces loyal to Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and forces led by renegade commander Khalifa Haftar.

IMPORTANT LANDS HAVE BEEN CAPTURED

In a statement, the GNA announced that its forces had captured significant territory in the Ain Zara and Wadi al-Rabie areas. It also said that it had carried out airstrikes against pro-Haftar forces in the city of Garyan, located some 100 kilometers south of Tripoli.

Clashes resume in Libyan

In early April, Haftar launched a wide-ranging campaign aimed at capturing Tripoli, in which the GNA is headquartered. In the three weeks since, intermittent fighting around the capital has reportedly left scores of people dead.

Clashes resume in Libyan

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since longstanding Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising in 2011. Since then, the country has seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is affiliated, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN recognition.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ankara’da tonlarca soğan çöp oldu

Ankara’da tonlarca soğan çöp oldu

224
Sri Lanka’daki saldırılarda ölü sayısı 253’e düşürüldü

Sri Lanka’daki saldırılarda ölü sayısı 253’e düşürüldü

38
Rakibine tekme atan sporcusunun lisansını yaktı

Rakibine tekme atan sporcusunun lisansını yaktı

9
Kıyma makinesine düşen kadın hayatını kaybetti

Kıyma makinesine düşen kadın hayatını kaybetti

12
Şeyma Subaşı: Yeterli değil

Şeyma Subaşı: Yeterli değil

25
Fetö üyesi Ali Sipahi Brezilya'da gözaltında

Fetö üyesi Ali Sipahi Brezilya'da gözaltında

4
210 muvazzaf asker hakkında FETÖ'den gözaltı kararı

210 muvazzaf asker hakkında FETÖ'den gözaltı kararı

51
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir