taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6867
Euro
6.2942
Altın
1488.41
Borsa
103071.8
Gram Altın
272.156
Bitcoin
58697.42

Claw-3 Operation against terrorist continues in n. Iraq

Explosive devices used by PKK terrorists seized by security units, says Turkish Defense Ministry.

AA | 14.09.2019 - 15:22..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish security units operating in northern Iraq seized explosive devices and other materials used by the PKK terrorists, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

DOZENS OF TERRORISTS WERE NEUTRALIZED

On Aug. 23, Turkey launched Operation Claw-3 in northern Iraq to battle the PKK terror group. To date, the ongoing offensive has neutralized dozens of terrorists.

Claw-3 Operation against terrorist continues in n. Iraq

The operation is supported by the country's air force, armed drones and self-propelled howitzers.

Claw-3 Operation against terrorist continues in n. Iraq

Terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terror attacks in Turkey.

Claw-3 Operation against terrorist continues in n. Iraq

Claw-3 Operation against terrorist continues in n. Iraq

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Maltepe'de kolonlarında çatlaklar oluşan bina boşaltıldı

Maltepe'de kolonlarında çatlaklar oluşan bina boşaltıldı

83
Hakemden top toplayıcı çocuğa ceza

Hakemden top toplayıcı çocuğa ceza

198
Trabzonspor'da Obi Mikel krizi yaşanıyor

Trabzonspor'da Obi Mikel krizi yaşanıyor

145
Çankırı'da art arda depremler

Çankırı'da art arda depremler

67
Trump'tan Sisi'ye: Nerede benim favori diktatörüm

Trump'tan Sisi'ye: Nerede benim favori diktatörüm

65
Pilot nişanlısı Ece Seçkin'e Porsche hediye etti

Pilot nişanlısı Ece Seçkin'e Porsche hediye etti

86
İBB hizmet binası Seyrantepe’ye taşınacak

İBB hizmet binası Seyrantepe’ye taşınacak

136
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir