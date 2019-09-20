taraftar değil haberciyiz
Climate change strike across the world

Millions of people around the world have taken to the streets as part of global climate protests which could be the largest in history.

AA | 20.09.2019 - 16:19..
Millions of people have marched across the globe in the largest climate protest to call their governments to take urgent action for what the environmentalist groups and activist describe as the most urgent problem to be tackled.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters, mostly young people and their parents took to the streets in major cities across the world.

MORE THAN 200 DEMONSTRATIONS AS PART OF THE PROTEST IN LONDON

School children from all over the UK have travelled to British capital to fill London’s main Parliament Square. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Manchester’s grand library, chanting "Whose planet? Our planet!"

Climate change strike across the world


In Edinburgh, a large crowd of children and students filled the Meadows in support of the “Climate Strike”.

In German capital, thousands of people gathered at the Brandenburg gate to initiate their protests. Similar protests were held in other main German cities -- including Frankfurt and Bremen.

Climate change strike across the world

Paris and Brussels saw tens of thousands of protesters marching on streets.

Tens of thousands of people also took to the streets of Oslo and Stockholm to give the same message of urgent action for the earth.

Climate change strike across the world

The global climate strike, billed as the biggest climate mobilization ever, is being held on Friday in over 110 countries across six continents with more than 3,500 demonstrations by activists, students, scientists, workers, and many others.

Climate change strike across the world

Protests were held from Australia to Africa and from Asia to America on Friday to mark the biggest ever attended environmentalist event ever recorded.

