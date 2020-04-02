Climate change summit postponed amid corona outbreak

The UN climate change conference has been postponed due to uncertain times ahead in the wake of coronavirus, its head said Wednesday.

"WE WILL CONTINUE WORKING WITH PARTNERS TO TACKLE CLIMATE CRISIS"

"The world is facing an unprecedented global challenge & countries are rightly focusing on fighting #COVID19. Due to this, #COP26 has been postponed," Alok Sharma said in a tweet.

Sharma added that they will continue working across the board to tackle climate change as well as decide on the new date of the COP26 meetings.