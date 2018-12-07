CNN's New York studios evacuated due to bomb threat

An unidentified caller said Thursday that multiple bombs had been planted at CNN headquarters, US media reported. The bomb squads and security officers are reportedly doing a bomb sweep through the building.

FIVE BOMBS CALLED IN

According to CNN.com, staffers evacuated the CNN New York offices in the Time Warner Center building and Don Lemon's "CNN Tonight," which had been on a commercial break, was taken off the air as the network temporarily went to taped programming. "We were told to evacuate the building and to do it as soon as possible. We grabbed what we could and got out of the building and now, we are standing outside of the building", CNN anchor Don Lemon said.

Police said the building was evacuated and building security did a preliminary search. Police units then swept the building with the NYPD bomb squad on standby.

Outside the building, CNN's Brian Stelter and Lemon continued to broadcast. Lemon said fire alarms rang and a loudspeaker told them they needed to evacuate during his live show.