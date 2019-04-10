taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.68665
Euro
6.4128
Altın
1304.445
Borsa
97627
Gram Altın
238.732

Coast Guard rescues 43 migrants in Aegean Sea: Turkey

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued some 43 irregular migrants attempting to illegally cross to Europe after their boat went adrift in the Aegean, security sources said on Wednesday.

AA | 10.04.2019 - 12:17..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Coast guard squads rescued the Afghan, Iranian, Pakistani migrants off the coast of the northwestern Edirne province after learning an inflatable boat with children aboard was in trouble.

43 IRREGULAR MIGRANTS WERE RESCUED

All the migrants were referred to the provincial migration office after health checks, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Coast Guard rescues 43 migrants in Aegean Sea: Turkey

Separately, a group of 51 irregular migrants trying to illegally cross to Greece were held in western Turkey when their boat ran aground, also according to anonymous sources.Coast Guard rescues 43 migrants in Aegean Sea: Turkey

The boat in the Çanakkale province had been trying to cross the Aegean to Lesbos island, said the sources. Acting on a tip, gendarmerie teams on the coast of the Ezine district noticed a boat flying a Russian flag had run aground, said the sources. The gendarmerie held the migrants, of Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian origin, and arrested two Ukrainians and three Russians on suspicion of human trafficking.

Turkey has been the main route for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011, the start of the Syrian civil war.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan: İstanbul'daki itirazın takipçisiyiz

Erdoğan: İstanbul'daki itirazın takipçisiyiz

619
ABD senatörlerinden Türkiye'ye S-400 tehdidi

ABD senatörlerinden Türkiye'ye S-400 tehdidi

367
Tanju Özcan talimatını yineledi: Suriyelilere ekmek yok

Tanju Özcan talimatını yineledi: Suriyelilere ekmek yok

382
İngiltere ile Rumlar arasında yeni anlaşma

İngiltere ile Rumlar arasında yeni anlaşma

177
Netanyahu seçim zaferini ilan etti

Netanyahu seçim zaferini ilan etti

62
Şampiyonlar Ligi’nde gecenin sonuçları

Şampiyonlar Ligi’nde gecenin sonuçları

7
YPG'li teröristlere NATO tırları gönderildi

YPG'li teröristlere NATO tırları gönderildi

164
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir