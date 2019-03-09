taraftar değil haberciyiz
‘Cohen asked me for a pardon, but I declined'

President Donald Trump claimed Friday that his former lawyer Michael Cohen "directly asked" him for a pardon and lied under oath when testifying before Congress last week.

REUTERS | 09.03.2019 - 10:00..
Trump said on Friday his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who has since turned against him and pleaded guilty to multiple crimes, had asked him directly for a pardon but was rejected.

"HE LIED"

“Bad lawyer and fraudster Michael Cohen said under sworn testimony that he never asked for a Pardon. His lawyers totally contradicted him. He lied!,” Trump tweeted. “Additionally, he directly asked me for a pardon. I said NO.”

‘Cohen asked me for a pardon, but I declined'

 

COHEN RESPONDED BY CALLING TRUMP'S ASSERTIONS LIES

“Just another set of lies by @POTUS @realdonaldtrump,” Cohen wrote in a tweet.

‘Cohen asked me for a pardon, but I declined'
A THREE-YEAR PRISON SENTENCE

Cohen is due to begin serving a three-year prison sentence on May 6 for lying to Congress last year about efforts to build a Trump tower in Moscow, along with other charges. Trump in December called Cohen a “rat” for cooperating with prosecutors and has said he should go to prison.

‘Cohen asked me for a pardon, but I declined'

In public testimony last week before a House of Representatives panel, Cohen called Trump, his employer for more than 10 years, a “racist,” “conman” and “cheat.” Cohen has said he worked on the Moscow project for nearly a year while Trump was running for president, and acted at Trump’s direction to break campaign-finance laws by arranging “hush money” payments to women who claim to have had sexual relationships with Trump.

