Colombia thanks Turkey for medical aid

Colombia thanked Turkey on Monday for donating 250 hospital beds to the country in efforts to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

250 HOSPITAL BEDS WERE DONATED

"Thanks to the Turkish Embassy and TIKA Colombia, the Transient Hospital center of Corferias has 250 hospital beds for the care of low complexity patients," Colombia's Foreign Ministry said, referring to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.

The Corferias Congress Center, located in Bogota, was turned into a transient hospital to meet the needs of patients during the epidemic.

Colombia's Health Ministry also welcomed the aid, saying the donation of beds was "key help to continue saving lives."

The Latin American country previously received 26,000 test kits for coronavirus from Turkey on March 22.