Colonialism was a grave mistake, Macron says

During a press conference in the Ivory Coast, Macron said that Colonialism was a serious fault made by the French Republic.

REUTERS | 22.12.2019 - 12:08..
French President Emmanuel Macron visited Ivory Coast to celebrate Christmas with French soldiers in the region.

French President  joined eight West African countries in announcing major changes to the regional common currency.

"TURNING THE PAGE" ON THE PAST

After his meeting with his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara, Macron made statements on the two countries’ bileretial ties. Speaking to the reporters, Macron said colonialism was a grave mistake and called for turning the page on the past.

Macron also said France was often viewed as having a “hegemonistic view and the trappings of colonialism that was a grave mistake and a fault of the Republic.”

"Ivory Coast is a fundamental partner of France in Africa because today the steadiness of the Sahel economy and population movements in West Africa depend very largely on the political and economic stability of this country," Macron's office said later.

