taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7811
Euro
6.434
Altın
1490.88
Borsa
99123.77
Gram Altın
277.475
Bitcoin
46219.38

Commons reject Johnson’s Brexit bill

Losing the vote on the timetable does not kill the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, but does make its passage before Oct. 31 highly unlikely.

REUTERS | 23.10.2019 - 10:18..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The British parliament rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempt to fast-track a Brexit law through parliament, making a delay beyond the Oct. 31 exit date almost inevitable, and casting the entire EU divorce into doubt.

HOUSE OF COMMONS REJECTED THE TIMETABLE

After agreeing a last-minute Brexit deal with the EU last week, Johnson was trying to pass the domestic law needed to enact it.

The 110-page Withdrawal Agreement Bill would typically be scrutinized over weeks and months, but Johnson proposed condensing the timetable to just a few days.

Commons reject Johnson’s Brexit bill

That proposal was rejected by 322 votes to 308 on Tuesday. The defeat leaves Johnson with no clear way to deliver his Brexit deal on time.

Commons reject Johnson’s Brexit bill

Johnson had earlier warned lawmakers that he would abandon the legislation if the EU decides to delay Brexit until Jan. 31, 2020. He would then try to get parliament to agree to hold an early election. However, he has not said he would ditch the bill if the EU granted a shorter extension.

Commons reject Johnson’s Brexit bill

This leaves open the possibility that the EU agrees a short extension to allow parliament more time to scrutinize the bill and Johnson proposes a new slightly longer timetable to lawmakers.

Commons reject Johnson’s Brexit bill

This would break Johnson’s “do or die” pledge to leave the EU on Oct. 31, but could still allow him to say in a subsequent election campaign that he had delivered Brexit.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
MSB: Yeni bir harekat icra edilmesine gerek kalmamıştır

MSB: Yeni bir harekat icra edilmesine gerek kalmamıştır

193
Fatih Terim: Bulduğunuzu atamazsanız böyle olur

Fatih Terim: Bulduğunuzu atamazsanız böyle olur

129
Gaziantep'de damadını kına gecesinde öldürdü

Gaziantep'de damadını kına gecesinde öldürdü

60
Ayrıçıklı Katalanlar helikoptere havai fişekle saldırdı

Ayrıçıklı Katalanlar helikoptere havai fişekle saldırdı

32
Belhanda tribünlere silah hareketi yaptı

Belhanda tribünlere silah hareketi yaptı

45
Brexit'te Boris Johnson'a bir kez daha hayal kırıklığı

Brexit'te Boris Johnson'a bir kez daha hayal kırıklığı

16
Telefonlarına bakmadığı için genç kadını bıçakla öldürdü

Telefonlarına bakmadığı için genç kadını bıçakla öldürdü

51
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir