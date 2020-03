Israel's coronavirus infections rose to 1,656 on Tuesday after 214 new cases were detected, according to the health ministry.

49 PATIENTS HAVE RECOVERED

A statement by the ministry said 31 patients are in critical condition, while 49 have recovered from the virus.

Israel confirmed its first death from the disease on Friday.

Israel has taken several measures to stem the spread of the disease, including closing down cafes, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and entertainment venues.