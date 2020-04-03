taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.6855
Euro
7.2246
Altın
1612.59
Borsa
89676.72
Gram Altın
346.178
Bitcoin
46174.48

Confirmed global coronavirus cases pass one million

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, nearly 53,000 people have died and more than 210,000 have recovered.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Confirmed global coronavirus cases pass one million

The novel coronavirus has surpassed one million infections worldwide after emerging in China last year, according to data released Thursday by Johns Hopkins University.

US HAS THE MOST CASES

Confirmed coronavirus cases globally, including 51,485 deaths and 208,949 recoveries, according to the US-based university's running tally.

After surfacing in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December the virus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions.

Confirmed global coronavirus cases pass one million

The US is the country with the most confirmed infections with a total sitting at 236,339, but Italy has the most virus-related fatalities with 13,915 followed by Spain with 10,096 deaths.

Confirmed global coronavirus cases pass one million

France recently surpassed China for the third-highest death toll with 4,514 deaths.

China has reported just 3,322 deaths, and 82,432 cases, but the those figures have been repeatedly doubted both within and outside the country.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Israel reports 10 more coronavirus deaths
According to the Health Ministry’s data, 640 new infections recorded, raising total to 6,857.
Trump tests negative for coronavirus for second time
US President was first tested on March 14, one week after coming in contact with an official from a Brazilian delegation who later tested positive for the virus.
US confirms 6,053 deaths in the outbreak
The US has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections followed by Italy, Spain, and Germany after the virus emerged in China.
French doctors say coronavirus cure should first be tested in Africa
The doctors who were discussing on a local television considered Africa as the best destination to conduct the test for coronavirus vaccine.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Çin'in Şenzen şehrinde kedi ve köpek yemek yasaklandı
Çin'in Şenzen şehrinde kedi ve köpek yemek yasaklandı
134
Didem Soydan'dan doğum günü fotoğrafı
Didem Soydan'dan doğum günü fotoğrafı
22
Eto'o'dan ırkçı Fransızlara sert cevap
Eto'o'dan ırkçı Fransızlara sert cevap
58
İngiltere'de korona hastaları ölüme terkedilebilecek
İngiltere'de korona hastaları ölüme terkedilebilecek
68
Koronavirüsün Türkiye'de nasıl yayıldığı belirlendi
Koronavirüsün Türkiye'de nasıl yayıldığı belirlendi
82
Bağcılar'da zincirleme trafik kazasına 10 araç karıştı
Bağcılar'da zincirleme trafik kazasına 10 araç karıştı
24
Trump'ın ikinci testi de negatif çıktı
Trump'ın ikinci testi de negatif çıktı
73
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir