Construction building collapse killed 28 in Cambodian

At least 28 people were killed following an under-construction building collapse in the southwestern Cambodian province of Sihanoukville, local media reported Monday.

TWENTY EIGHT DEAD

The building, which was owned by Chinese contractors, collapsed early Saturday leaving around 24 others injured.

Intense search and rescue operations are still ongoing, according to local daily Khmer Times. The report also mentioned that provincial governor Yun Min has resigned following the deadly incident. Four women were among the deceased.

There were contradictory reports about how many people were inside the building when it collapsed as the country’s labor ministry said the figure was 30 while some other reports claim the number was around 60.

Cambodian authorities have detained four Chinese nationals who were involved in the construction of the building, raising serious question on the quality of Chinese construction works in the country.

However, the Chinese Embassy in Phnom Penh said: "We support a thorough investigation of the accident and necessary measures by competent Cambodian authority in accordance with the law."