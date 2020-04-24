taraftar değil haberciyiz
Contagion curves fall in worst-hit countries in Europe

According to the latest data, Europe sees hope in the decline in new infections.

  World
  World
Contagion curves fall in worst-hit countries in Europe

After becoming the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, Europe has recently seen a downward trend in new infections, a new hope for the hard-hit continent.

SEVERAL COUNTRIES REPORTED DECLINE IN THE INFECTION NUMBERS

Although reporting 464 new death on Thursday, the slowdown in the contagion curve continues in Italy, worst-affected country in Europe.

Meanwhile, Spain also sees some relaxation as the worst of the crisis appears to have passed in the country.

Contagion curves fall in worst-hit countries in Europe

A makeshift morgue erected in Madrid's largest skating rink in late March was closed on Wednesday.

France also on Thursday reported declining numbers for the 13th day in a row.

