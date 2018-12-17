Controlling Aegean’s security will cost a fortune to Greece

Establishing an indigenous defense industry is among Turkey’s priorities. After significant progress on the domestic level, the Turkish defense industry has reached a remarkable amount of success.

After the army and air forces, new armed unmanned aerial vehicles (SIHA) were added to the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces. The new SIHA has completed its first flight successfully.

The first flight of Turkish SIHA WATCH

The SIHAs which Turkey produce have diesel engines and prudent limit of endurance is up to 24 hours. Its hourly cost is 3,000 dollars.

GREECE'S HUGE LOSS

Greece, by the way, uses F-16s to control and secure the Aegean area since the country has no UAV or UAS. An F-16’ s hourly cost is 25,000 dollars and Greece needs to use 6 F-16s for per SIHA.

By this way, Greece will be spent 150,000 dollars in an hour to make a move against Turkey in the Aegean. Greece will make a 3,600,000-dollar expense for a 24-hour flight of Turkish SIHAs. For the 2 Turkish SIHAs, Greece will be spent a total of 7,200,000 dollars.