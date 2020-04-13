Coronavirus cases confirmed in Turkey’s open prisons

Turkey confirmed 17 cases of the novel coronavirus in five different open prisons, while three inmates have died of the virus, the country's justice minister announced Monday.

14 CONVICTS ARE BEING TREATED

"Seventeen convicts in five open penal institutions were diagnosed with coronavirus. Three convicts lost their lives during treatment," Abdulhamit Gul said in a press conference.

Gul said there were no confirmed cases in closed prisons. "Of the 14 convicts still being treated in hospitals, 13 are in good health and one convict with a chronic disease is in intensive care," he added.

He also said 14 judges and prosecutors, 32 courthouse staff, 79 of prisons and 34 forensic medicine professionals tested positive for coronavirus.