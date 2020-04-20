Coronavirus cases hit 2.4 million globally

The number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide passed 2.4 million late Sunday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

165,044 DEATHS WERE RECORDED ACROSS WORLD

The university's data showed the number of deaths has reached 165,044 while 623,911 have fully recovered. A total of 2,401,379 confirmed cases have been recorded worldwide.

The US continues to be the worst hit with the highest number of infections and deaths at more than 759,000 and nearly 41,000, respectively.

Italy has the second-highest death toll at 23,660 while Spain has the second highest number of cases at 198,674.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.