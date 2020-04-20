taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.8926
Euro
7.4882
Altın
1676.4
Borsa
98947.42
Gram Altın
371.543
Bitcoin
49227.74

Coronavirus cases hit 2.4 million globally

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the death toll approached 166,000 with nearly 624,000 recoveries.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Coronavirus cases hit 2.4 million globally

The number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide passed 2.4 million late Sunday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

165,044 DEATHS WERE RECORDED ACROSS WORLD

The university's data showed the number of deaths has reached 165,044 while 623,911 have fully recovered. A total of 2,401,379 confirmed cases have been recorded worldwide.

The US continues to be the worst hit with the highest number of infections and deaths at more than 759,000 and nearly 41,000, respectively.

Coronavirus cases hit 2.4 million globally

Italy has the second-highest death toll at 23,660 while Spain has the second highest number of cases at 198,674.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

İlginizi Çekebilir
New York City mayor slams Trump over the outbreak
Criticizing the relief package given to the city, Mayor De Blasio said: Are you telling New York City to drop dead?
Israelis demonstrate against continuing rule of Netanyahu
Demonstrations are allowed under Israel’s coronavirus restrictions, as long as participants maintain distance from each other and wear face masks.
US coronavirus death toll exceeds 40,000
According to the country's data, more than 67,000 people have recovered in the US.
Italy records 433 new deaths as coronavirus slows
The curve of deaths and infections has been flattening in Italy since the peak of the outbreak in March.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'da mangal sevdası çatıya çıkardı
İstanbul'da mangal sevdası çatıya çıkardı
172
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı gündemde
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı gündemde
136
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti
198
Sokağa çıkma yasağı sonrası açılan marketlere ceza
Sokağa çıkma yasağı sonrası açılan marketlere ceza
133
New York Belediye Başkanı'ndan, Trump'a: Ölelim mi istersin
New York Belediye Başkanı'ndan, Trump'a: Ölelim mi istersin
67
İsrail'de sosyal mesafeli Netanyahu protestosu
İsrail'de sosyal mesafeli Netanyahu protestosu
37
İzmir’de bir saadet zinciri krizi daha yaşandı
İzmir’de bir saadet zinciri krizi daha yaşandı
235
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir