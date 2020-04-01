Coronavirus cases jump in Iran

Iran reported 141 additional fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the death toll in the country to 3,036, a health official said.

47,593 INFECTIONS

Iran’s state TV reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 2,987 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 47,593.

He said 15,473 people infected with the virus have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,036 patients are in critical condition.