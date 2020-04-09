taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus cases near 22,000 in Netherlands

The country reported 1,213 new coronavirus cases, 148 more fatalities raise death toll to almost 2,400.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has risen to almost 22,000, while the death toll now stands at nearly 2,400, authorities announced on Thursday.

NEARLY 8,000 PATIENTS ARE UNDER TREATMENT

A total of 1,213 new cases were confirmed in the country, raising the overall tally to 21,762, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment.

Of the total, 7,972 patients are under treatment at hospitals, with 237 more admissions reported on Thursday.

The coronavirus death toll moved up to 2,396 after 148 more patients lost their lives.

The institute, however, clarified that “not all of the hospital admissions or deaths occurred within the last 24 hours.” “Since not all coronavirus patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated here,” it said.

