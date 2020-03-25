Coronavirus cases on rise in France

Death toll from coronavirus in France reaches 1,100, with reported cases hitting 22,302.

The number of cases rose by 2,153 over Monday, while the death toll surged by 240 over the last 24 hours.

VIOLATORS WILL BE FINED

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe aired his own televised address last night, telling the nation that the cautionary measures had become stricter, with outings limited to one hour, one time a day, with residents to go no further than 1 kilometer radius from one's home.

Violators are presently fined up to €135 ($147) for those rebuffing confinement, which could rise to €1,500 ($1,615) for recidivism within 15 days or €3,700 ($3,985) and six months in prison for violations in 30 days.

A ban on open-air markets was also put in place, except in regions where a market is the primary source of food.