Coronavirus cases rise to 99,225 in Germany

Despite the slowing trend in the new coronavirus infections, the country recorded its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths at the weekend.

Coronavirus cases rise to 99,225 in Germany

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 3,834 in the past 24 hours to 99,225 on Tuesday, rising again after four consecutive days of drops, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

THE REPORTED DEATH TOLL ROSE BY 173 TO 1,607

Tuesday’s number of new cases was higher than the 3,677 new infections reported on Monday. Deaths had risen by 92 on Monday.

Coronavirus cases rise to 99,225 in Germany

Germany is the third worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, but its death toll remained far lower than the two hardest-hit countries, Italy and Spain.

Coronavirus cases rise to 99,225 in Germany

