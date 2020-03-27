taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus causes deaths of dozens of Italian doctors

Doctors have paid a heavy, personal toll amid the pandemic, working endless hours and exposing themselves and their families to the virus.

AA | 27.03.2020 - 17:58..
Coronavirus causes deaths of dozens of Italian doctors

Forty-five health workers in Italy have died from coronavirus since the outbreak began in late February, as doctors and nurses work on the front line in a desperate effort to stop the contagion in the world’s worst-hit country.

CONTAGIONS CONTINUE TO CLIMB

According to official data, coronavirus has so far infected over 6,000 doctors, nurses, and other health staff. The majority were working in the hard-hit northern regions and contracted the virus in the early stages of the outbreak, when protections were insufficient.

Coronavirus causes deaths of dozens of Italian doctors

Italy holds the grim record of the highest number of deaths – with over 8,000 victims and more than 62,000 infected – as contagions continue to climb.

Coronavirus causes deaths of dozens of Italian doctors

Observers have expressed worries on the rising curve of the infections, which has yet to demonstrate firm signs of a turnaround.

